College Football World Reacts To Deion's Response To Auburn Question

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During this Tuesday's press conference, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was asked about Auburn's job opening. Bryan Harsin was fired on Monday after less than two seasons.

Sanders had a pretty clever response when asked if he has heard from Auburn yet.

"I've heard from the Tigers, the Jackson State Tigers," Sanders said.

After hearing this response from Sanders, college football fans are convinced that he heard from Auburn about its job opening.

"He definitely has been contacted," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Yea Auburn called."

"Want this man with Auburn so bad, but more importantly I think he isn’t done with JSU and the community now," a third fan wrote. "He’s a shinning light and bringing more popularity to HBCUs. Needs 2 more years before moving on."

Sanders was asked about being linked to Power Five programs while on ESPN's "College GameDay" last week. He acknowledged that he'd entertain calls from other programs.

"I'd be a fool and a liar to tell you I'm not going to entertain those things, because I am," Sanders said. "But I have made no plans to move or go anywhere."

Sanders has been at Jackson State since 2020. It's too early to tell if he'll pursue another opportunity.