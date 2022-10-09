College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 26: The Sooner Schooner returns after after a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones on October 26, 2011 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Iowa State 26-6. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas.

The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman.

Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner Schooner wagon, noting that "they didn't budge for three hours." With no touchdowns to celebrate, the horses stayed off the field all game.

College football fans, presumably not Oklahoma supporters, were amused by the observation.

"My favorite tweet of this football season," one fan responded.

"The idea of them just standing there like this the whole time is sending me," another fan wrote.

"Bummer. Anyways Hookem," a Texas fan commented.

"These ponies have more discipline than a Brent Venables led defense," a fan quipped.

Following a 3-0 start, the Sooners have dropped three straight games with 145 combined points allowed. Venables is now facing considerable scrutiny as his first season as Oklahoma's head coach goes haywire.

The Sooners' wagon has crashed, but they'll look to get back on track when facing one of the season's greatest success stories, Kansas, this Saturday at noon.