College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Field Rush Video

A Texas Tech fan is under fire for what they appeared to do during a postgame field rush on Saturday.

The Red Raiders upset Texas in overtime on Saturday and the students rushed the field following the win.

One fan took things too far, though.

"If you're gonna storm the field. Don't do this. Definition of scumbag behavior," Unnecessary Roughness tweeted.

Fans aren't happy.

"Nothing but class from Tech fans. Always classy," one fan wrote.

"And this is the one of the reasons fans aren’t allowed on the field after games and why universities are fined for it. No place for this behavior,' one fan added.

"What is wrong with these stupid fans. Don’t touch the athletes. Do they not realize they are literally superhuman compared to a fan. These athletes could end your life with rather ease if they wanted to. Stop being stupid!" one fan added.

Be better, fans.