College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Mascot Photo

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 30: A general view of midfield prior to the Duke's Mayo Bowl between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

In the sports world, there is no shortage of creepy and odd-looking mascots.

Thanks to Duke's Mayo, we can add another unsettling character to the mix. The condiment company unveiled Tubby on Saturday.

The sponsor of the former Duke's Mayo Bowl and the Duke's Mayo Classic, Duke's is known for its quirkiness, but this mascot is a little much if you ask us.

It seems like the general public agrees.

The Duke's Mayo Classic between North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central is set for Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Will Tubby be in attendance? For the sake of the children who will be there, we sure hope not.



They don't need those nightmares.