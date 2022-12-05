College Football World Reacts To DJ Uiagalelei's Transfer

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Clemson Tigers five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was seen by some as college football's next great player.

Uiagalelei stepped in for an injured Trevor Lawrence during his freshman year and played great at Notre Dame. The sky was the limit for the former top recruit.

But it's been mostly downhill since then. And now, following a benching in the ACC Championship Game, he will be moving on.

"Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei, a former 5-star recruit, is expected to enter the transfer portal," 247Sports reported.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, but given where he started, it's still pretty wild to think about.

College football fans are wondering about his decision and landing spot.

"DJ Uiagalelei’s last words as a Clemson Tiger. One of the best teammates in the country," one fan wrote.

"Casual reminder that DJ Uiagalelei is a person. A young person. A college student," one fan added.

"DJ Uiagalelei has been a model teammate and by all accounts the hardest worker in Clemson's program for 3 years now. He's been nothing but supportive to his guys since he stepped foot on campus regardless of what's happened on or off the field. Will always appreciate #5," one fan added.

"I think DJ Uiagalelei should transfer to UCLA and play under Chip Kelly. He’d light the Pac-12 on fire," one fan added.

"I imagine his draft outlook is bleak right now. I think plenty of P5 schools would love to take a chance on him. Chip Kelly needs to replace DTR at UCLA. I bet Oregon would take a look too," another fan wrote.

Where should DJ Uiagalelei transfer to?