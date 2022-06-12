College Football World Reacts To 'Easiest' Job Rankings

BATON ROUGE, LA - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of play between the Auburn Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Not everything needs a list.

Big Game Boomer ranked the top-25 "easiest" head coaching jobs in college football. The criteria is unclear, but LSU topped the arbitrary list ahead of Ohio State, Georgia, USC, and Clemson.

The fact that Les Miles and Ed Orgeron led LSU to national titles may have propelled the Tigers to the top. There also aren't many other big-time football programs in Louisiana, which could help Brian Kelly attract more local recruits.

Still, some took umbrage to labeling the job "easy" when LSU faces steep competition in the SEC.

Others fans expressed objections or confusion.

It's also a Catch 22 in some situations. Did Nick Saban find an "easy" position in Alabama, or is it now less challenging for the Crimson Tide to build a perennial contender because recruits want to play for Saban?

LSU has gone 11-12 over the last two seasons since winning the national championship, but turning the program around apparently shouldn't be difficult for Kelly.