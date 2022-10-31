College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there.

Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong.

Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:

Baylor: 5-3

Pitt: 4-4

Texas A&M: 3-5

Yikes.

College football fans are clowning Howard for the picks he made this year.

"Tbh if you kept these 3 teams and just added ND for viewers it would be a very entertaining bottom tier playoff," one fan joked.

"still hilarious… your picks were so bad I am still not sure you were serious with this trash," one fan added.

"He’s been wrong A LOT last few years…." another fan added.

"I think the worst part about this list is not who is included, but who is left out. He's going to tell me, before the season starts, that none of Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, and Clemson will make it???" another fan wrote.

The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out next week.