College Football World Reacts To Epic Snow Game Tonight

(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Students in Michigan may hope classes get canceled Thursday, but there are no snow days in college football.

On Wednesday night, Central Michigan hosted Western Michigan. The Kelly/Shorts Stadium field has turned into a sheet of white, and it's still snowing in Mount Pleasant.

Some college football fans can't turn away from the snowy MAC battle.

However, not everyone feels festive watching football in the snow, especially in mid-November. Jeremy Reisman argued that the snow "makes for horrible, unwatchable football once the novelty wears off."

Given the conditions, it's not too surprising that the Broncos and Chippewas combined for 44 total passing yards in the first quarter. However, each team got on the scoreboard via a long touchdown run.

Junior Sean Tyler deposited a 53-yard score for Western Michigan, and freshman quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. responded with a 60-yard touchdown rush for Central Michigan.

Fans enamored by the snow can watch the game on ESPNU.