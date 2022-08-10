College Football World Reacts To ESPN's Announcer Lineup

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN unveiled its college football announcing teams for the 2022 season.

In total, there are over two dozen teams that will be in the booth and on the sideline for the Worldwide Leader this fall and winter. That includes the No. 1 crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe, as well as new hirees Aaron Murray and Brock Osweiler and everyone in between.

Since the announcement, there has been plenty of conversation among ESPN's announcing family on social media.

"Welcome to the team, @AaronMurray11," wrote SEC Network's Peter Burns.

"Crazy to think this will be season number 10 on the sidelines with @ESPNCFB," said sideline reporter Dawn Davenport, who will work with Clay Matvick and Rocky Boiman. "I’m lucky I get to continue to tell stories and learn each week from the brightest offensive and defensive minds in the game. Cant wait!!!

"Great to be back for another year…looking forward to being on-site each week with my man @JohnSchriffen," wrote game analyst Rene Ingoglia.

You can see more reaction below.

ESPN's coverage of the 2022 college football season will begin in Week 0 later this month and run through the College Football Playoff National Championship game in January 2023.