College Football World Reacts To Fan Firing News

An Alabama fan has apparently been fired for what he tweeted about the postgame scene at Tennessee.

Video has shown an Alabama player appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field rush at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night.

An Alabama fan reportedly tweeted that he was "glad" the player allegedly struck the fan.

"I am glad he did it," the employee allegedly said. "Should have knocked her head off. Not supposed to be on the field anyway."'

The employee has reportedly been fired, per Outkick.

"Kele does not stand for or tolerate offensive or hateful comments toward any group or individual. We take this issue very seriously, and as a result, Kele and this employee have parted ways," Kele Solutions tweeted.

Some people seem to consistently forget that Twitter is real life, too.

"Out here getting bama fans fired," one fan wrote.

"Go Vols!! 😂😂" another fan added.

"@KeleSolutions has done more than @SEC @GregSankey @AlabamaFTBL has about the situation. Pathetic," one fan added.

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday night, while Tennessee stayed undefeated.