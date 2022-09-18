College Football World Reacts To Female Athlete Controversy

South Carolina honored its female athletes during the second quarter of Saturday's game against Georgia.

Unfortunately, it didn't appear to be planned very well.

Most of the female athletes had to be rushed off the field, leading to some upset football fans.

It wasn't on the female athletes, though.

"All female student athletes were ~asked~ to come to the game to recognize 50 years of Title IX. We were on the field for maybe 15 seconds then screamed at to get off. If you want to honor female student athletes, then do that, not this," one South Carolina women's soccer player wrote.

Well said.

"I don’t believe Shane is upset with the athletes, but the coordinators. The women’s teams deserve better and so do the football teams. I think we all agree," one fan added.

"All of you deserved so much better. To be squeezed into an impossible to fight window was a bad call by whomever made it. Here’s to hoping you’ll have what you deserve; a much better platform to be honored," one fan added.

Do better next time, Gamecocks.