College Football World Reacts To Florida Recruit Controversy

A University of Florida quarterback recruit has lost his scholarship following a troubling video.

Marcus Stokes, a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, had his Gators scholarship offer revoked on Sunday morning.

The four-star quarterback recruit was seen rapping the N-word in a video posted to social media.

“I was in my car listening to rap music, rapping along to the words and posted a video of it on social media,” he said in the tweet. “I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say. It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that. I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football. My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when going along with a song, my words still carry a lot of weight. I will strive to be better and to become the best version of myself both on and off the field. I know that learning from my mistakes is a first important step.

Marcus Stokes”

Florida has revoked his scholarship and he is no longer a commitment.

The football world has taken to social media to weigh in on what happened.

"Prayers out to Marcus Stokes and his family on the rest of his education and college football decisions, Great kid with a lot of heart, as young men in this society we must be careful with the things we do, say, or post everything is under a microscope," one fan wrote.

"As a black professional graduate of UF, if this action results in taking a scholarship, then I have a few professors who I'd like to recommend lose their jobs. This is atrocious! Good luck bro. Smh this is sad and a sad day for UF," one fan added.

"Marcus Stokes walks into Miami’s QB room and is immediately QB1 so I get why they’re speaking on it," one fan added on social media.

"If we as a culture stop using the N word and make others feel its cool and safe to use then stuff like this will stop happening @marcusstokes06 is far from a racist jit is all about the culture and ppl trying to assassinate his character i know him personally Love our Ppl!" another fan added.

Stokes is a top 15 quarterback in the 2023 class. It'll be interesting to see if he gets a chance somewhere else.