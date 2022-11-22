College Football World Reacts To Former Star's Firing

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

A former college football and NFL star was reportedly fired on Monday afternoon.

Ed McCaffrey, a standout at Stanford and in the National Football League, will not return at Northern Colorado in 2023.

He was reportedly let go on Monday.

"Thank you so much to all of the coaches and players who I’ve been blessed to work with over the past few years. It’s been the experience of a lifetime. Never forget..." Ed announced on Twitter.

The former Broncos wide receiver went 6-16 in two-plus seasons at the school.

It was an odd situation to begin with.

"Ed McCaffrey had never coached above the HS level before getting the UNC head coaching job. He hired his 28-year old son with no coaching experience as OC and brought in his other son to play QB. There were... issues," Rodger Sherman noted.

It's been a heavy coach firing situation in the state of Colorado, too.

"Karl Dorrell (CU), Steve Addazio (CSU) and Ed McCaffrey (Northern Colorado) were all hired in the same cycle before the 2020 season. All gone by end of 2022," one fan noted.

"Ed McCaffrey taking UNC job was mistake. And guessing he realized it within first 30 days on field. This firing was inevitable from the jump," one fan wrote.

Football Scoop first reported the news.

There was a lot going on at the program, that's for sure.

Best of luck moving forward, Ed.