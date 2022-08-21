College Football World Reacts To FOX's 'Big Noon Kickoff' Promo Video

NEW YORK, NY MAY 13: (L-R) Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, Rob Stone, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn attend the 2019 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

College football is right around the corner. The 2022 season officially begins on Saturday, Aug. 27, with Week 0.

In anticipation of the fast-approaching season, FOX released a "Big Noon Kickoff" promo video this Saturday night.

It features big names like Lincoln Riley, Ed Reed, Urban Meyer and the full "Big Noon" team.

"Big Noon Saturday is back Start Saturdays strong, all season long," wrote FOX College Football.

Yes, Urban Meyer is back on "Big Noon Kickoff." He left the show last year after being hired by the Jaguars, but didn't last a full season in Jacksonville. He's now back.

"We’re BACKKKKKKKKKK !!!" said Matt Leinart.

FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" will continue competing with ESPN's College GameDay for the sport's No. 1 morning pregame show.

The college football season begins a week from today.