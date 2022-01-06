College Football World Reacts To Future National Title Game News

The College Football Playoff national title game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs sits just a few days away.

Before that contest kicks off, though, the football world received some important news regarding future national title games. According to a new report, the locations for two future title games has been decided.

College football insider Brett McMurphy revealed the locations for the 2025 and 2026 titles games. In 2025, the teams will be playing in Las Vegas – with two different dates in January set, just in case playoff expansion is agreed on.

In 2026, the two teams will square off in Miami. Of course, fans loved hearing the new locations. Meanwhile, sports writers for the teams that will be in those games might not be so happy.

Two extra weeks added into the season means a lot more work.

“Three years from now if a bunch of us are not objective about wanting the teams we cover to do well, then you’ll know why,” one fan said.

One Alabama fan is hoping his team makes it to the title game in Vegas. Given recent history, they have a good shot.

“I’m going to be heated if the Tide doesn’t make it in the 1 year Vegas is host,” the fan said.

“Congrats to Vegas. We’ve come a long way from college sports wanting nothing to do with that town,” college football analyst Stewart Mandel said.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see who makes the games.