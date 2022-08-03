College Football World Reacts To GameDay's New Member

ESPN's latest addition to its College GameDay roster is an interesting one, to say the least.

Earlier today, the network announced that Jess Sims, a Peloton instructor, former collegiate athlete and host for the New York Liberty will be part of the crew on Saturdays this fall.

“I am so excited to join the GameDay crew because the show not only celebrates all of the on-field action, but also highlights the passionate communities that surround the games,” Sims said in a press release. “This is such a great opportunity to get back to my roots in college sports and I can’t wait to meet incredible athletes and fans and explore these campuses and cities that eat, sleep and breathe their hometown teams.”

This is an out-of-the-box hire, one which has been met with some enthusiasm, some curiosity and some confusion by the college football world.

College GameDay will make its season debut with a preview show on August 27. Then, the crew, including Sims, will be on the road for the Pitt-West Virginia game on September 1.

Finally, they'll head to Columbus, Ohio for the top 10 showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame on September 3.