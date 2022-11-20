College Football World Reacts To GameDay's Rivalry Decision

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

You'll never guess where College GameDay is going next Saturday.

OK, you can probably guess.

The ESPN show confirmed what college football fans assumed when announcing that it'll go to Columbus to preview "one of the best rivalries in all of sports" between Ohio State and Michigan.

The news didn't surprise anyone, but fans are still excited for an electric atmosphere leading up to The Game.

It doesn't get much bigger than Saturday's matchup at Ohio Stadium. For the first time since 2006, both Big Ten rivals will enter their annual showdown undefeated.

The winner will compete for the conference title in a game with monumental College Football Playoff ramifications. And of course, bragging rights are always on the line when the Buckeyes and Wolverines clash.

ESPN's crew will have plenty to discuss before the game between Ohio State and Michigan. They can also visit the FOX Big Noon Kickoff team, as the network will televise the matchup.