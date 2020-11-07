College Football World Reacts To Gary Andersen Fired News

Gary Andersen’s second stint with the Utah State Aggies has been nothing short of a disaster. What was once considered a questionable hiring has turned into a long overdue firing.

Andersen was successful in his first run with the Aggies, leading them to an 11-2 record in the 2012 season. Wisconsin then hired Andersen for his impressive showing with Utah State, before Andersen then left the Badgers for Oregon State – yes, that Oregon State – in 2015. The Beavers fired him in the midst of the 2017 season.

Andersen returned to Utah State in 2019. He inherited an 11-2 Utah State team in which two of its losses came by a combined 16 points. The Aggies also returned eventual first-round pick quarterback Jordan Love. All Andersen had to do was not get in the way of what the Aggies had going for them, but it didn’t happen.

The Aggies have only taken major steps back since Andersen returned to Utah State. The Aggies went 7-6 last season before starting this season 0-3. It was only a matter of time before the Aggies moved on from the 56-year-old Andersen.

Breaking: Utah State is parting ways with Gary Andersen, per source. Word beginning to reach staff there — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 7, 2020

It’s safe to say Gary Andersen isn’t a very well-respected coach within the college football world. Fans and analysts are sending in their reactions to Utah State’s decision. Let’s just say the Aggies’ decision isn’t a surprise.

Check out the latest reactions to Utah State’s decision in the tweets below.

Lol Gary Andersen told his players they couldn't opt out and then made it three weeks https://t.co/RT4QEBivzE — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 7, 2020

No way Gary Andersen is a head coach ever again in FBS. https://t.co/RuvqnLuDbz — Erik Buchinger (@ErikBuchinger) November 7, 2020

Gary Andersen should’ve been done after Oregon State. He’s definitely done now. — Patrick Sheltra (@100ThingsUtah) November 7, 2020

We’ve likely seen the last of Gary Andersen as a head coach, at least at the Division-I level.