College Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson’s Performance Today

College football fans were not impressed with Gary Danielson and his commentary during his Georgia vs. Tennessee game on Saturday afternoon.

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs paid a visit to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers this afternoon. After an early scare, Georgia gained control of the game by the half, leading Tennessee 24-10.

Fans seemed to enjoy the SEC action, but weren’t impressed with Danielson. In fact, hundreds of fans took to Twitter on Saturday to complain about his analysis during the game.

Danielson, 70, seemed to favor Georgia in what was supposed to be a non-biased call of the game.

Ain’t no way people like hearing Gary Danielson. — 🌚🌞🌝 (@Quis_Sicut_Deus) November 13, 2021

Gary Danielson may be the worst TV football commentator of all time. — Seth Stokes (@SethStokesWORD) November 13, 2021

Gary Danielson really needs to leave. Now. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) November 13, 2021

Who keeps Gary Danielson employeed🤷🏾‍♂️He’s so bad! Just babbles! — Aaron Hayden (@Ran4UT) November 13, 2021

Gary Danielson is truly insufferable.. — Swagger of Tennessee (@SwaggerofUT) November 13, 2021

I thought all the Gary Danielson stuff was just us being bias and silly, but he really is obviously pulling for Georgia. It’s bad — Tennessee Fanatic (@DavyCro78626560) November 13, 2021

Is there a worse color analyst in college sports than Gary Danielson — Charlie Burris (@Charlie_Burris) November 13, 2021

Gary Danielson loves to say “good news for Georgia” — DRVawl (@DRVawl) November 13, 2021

I forgot what it’s like to watch UGA struggle with Gary Danielson calling the game 🤦‍♂️ — The Savage Pads Podcast (@savagepads) November 13, 2021

Gary Danielson has been riding the Georgia Bulldogs train all-year long.

Early on this season, the CBS Sports commentator compared this year’s Georgia team to the 2019 LSU team. It’s worth mentioning the 2019 Tigers are widely viewed as one of the best teams in college football history.

“They are a really focused, hungry team this year. They remind me of the 2019 LSU team,” Danielson told John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leader, via Fan Sided.

This isn’t the first time fans have complained about Gary Danielson. He tends to praise the SEC’s top teams while ignoring inferior opponents. We guess we shouldn’t be surprised.

No. 1 Georgia leads Tennessee 24-10 late in the third quarter. Tune into CBS to catch the rest of the action. You may want to mute the game, just in case.