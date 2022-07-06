College Football World Reacts To Heartbreaking Cliff Accident

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Emporia State wide receiver Brexten Green passed away in a cliff-diving accident. He was just 20 years old.

The Grand River Dam Authority received an emergency on Saturday night regarding a man who jumped into Grand Lake and didn't resurface. Rescue crews eventually found Green's body in 31 feet of water.

Emporia State head coach Garin Higgins called this tragedy a "terrible day" for Green's family and his teammates.

"Brexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program," Higgins said. "It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family."

The college football world is understandably heartbroken by this situation.

"Our hearts go out to the community of Cashion and the Wildcat family," one person said. "Most of all, we pray the family of Brexten Green finds comfort. It’s a life lost too soon, but one of great accomplishment and impact."

"Lifting prayers up to the Cashion community and family in the tragic loss of former Cashion #OKPreps Brexton Green in an accident this weekend," another person wrote. "Great athlete and even greater person."

"Prayers to the Brexten Green family, friends and the Cashion football program during this horrible time of losing a son, friend and teammate," a third person wrote.

During his high school career, Green was an All-State selection by the Oklahoma Coaches Association. He redshirt his freshman season at Emporia State.

Our thoughts are with Green's family and friends.