College Football World Reacts To Intimidating Will Anderson Team Photo

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 13: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks at the scoreboard during the third quarter in the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Plenty of football players will tell you the sport is fun; well, maybe not Alabama defensive star Will Anderson.

The Alabama 2022 team photo was released this Monday. Let's just say Anderson looks like he's ready to suit up and get out on the practice field.

"Will Anderson might have 100 sacks this season," said Saturday Down South.

"This was Will Anderson's pose for the Alabama team picture. He may go for 50 sacks this season," wrote Touchdown Alabama.

"If the Predator and the Terminator had a baby it’s name would be Will Anderson," one fan wrote.

"You think Will Anderson has forgotten how the season ended last year? Hide ya kids, hide ya wives, Will Anderson is coming for blood this year #RollTide," said Jake Thomas.

As Anderson explains, he's not big into smiling.

Plus, it was hot outside and he was ready to get back out to practice.

"I'm not really a big smiling guy in team photos and stuff like that," he explained. "They get me to smile sometimes, but in that moment, it was hot outside and I was just ready to go."

We wouldn't want to be standing in Will Anderson's way this upcoming season, that's for sure.