College Football World Reacts To James Madison's Ranking

RICHMOND, VA - OCTOBER 16: James Madison Dukes helmet on the sidelines prior to a game between the James Madison Dukes and the Richmond Spiders on October 16, 2021, at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in Richmond, VA (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

James Madison achieved a major milestone on Sunday.

The latest AP poll placed the Dukes at No. 25, signifying the school's first national ranking. That's a remarkable feat considering the Dukes joined the FBS this season.

The college football world celebrated James Madison's recognition on Twitter.

"We knew they could compete right away in the FBS, as most top FCS teams could, and with JMU's resources," Sam Herder of HERO Sports wrote. "But this is to another level, and a dream start in a dream conference. Good for the Dukes."

The Athletic's Chris Vannini and Athlon Sports' Kevin McGuire each called the designation "incredible."

The 2016 FCS champions are 5-0 in their first season as a Sun Belt member. They continued their perfect start with a 42-20 victory at Arkansas behind 394 passing yards and four touchdowns from Todd Centeio.

JMU has a 29-point average margin of victory and legitimate hopes of going undefeated in its inaugural FBS campaign. It'll be interesting to see if the Dukes climb any higher without opposing fierce competition.

The Dukes will look to stay unbeaten and ranked when going into Statesboro to face Georgia Southern on Saturday.