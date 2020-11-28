College Football World Reacts To Jarret Patterson’s Insane Game

Jaret Patterson literally put the Buffalo Bulls on his back this afternoon, outscoring the Kent State Flashes all by himself.

We’re not kidding, Patterson finished this afternoon with 36 carries for 409 yards and eight touchdowns. He didn’t break the record for most rushing yards in a single game in college football history, but he turned a lot of heads with this performance.

This wasn’t a rare performance for Patterson. To be honest it was a regular outing for the Buffalo tailback. Last week, he had over 300 rushing yards against Bowling Green.

Patterson has been so good this November that he has 710 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in his last two games combined.

As you’d expect, the college football world is amazed by Patterson’s production.

Following the win this afternoon, Patterson credited his offensive line for his performance.

Even though Patterson missed the chance to break Samaje Perine’s record for the most rushing yards in a single game, he did tie the record for most rushing touchdowns in a game.

Next up on Patterson’s rushing tour is a date with the Ohio Bobcats. It’s improbable that he goes a third game in a row with at least 300 rushing yards, but it’d be foolish to count him out with the way he’s been playing.