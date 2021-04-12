College Football World Reacts To Jeff Fisher News

After several years out of the NFL, former head coach Jeff Fisher is back in the football world, this time with the Tennessee State Tigers.

Fisher has been hired to serve in an advisory role to help with staff hirings at the FCS program. The move brings him back to Nashville, the city where he led the Tennessee Titans for 14 of his 17 years with the organization.

It also reunites Fisher with former Titans running back Eddie George, who was hired as head coach of the Tigers despite having no prior coaching experience. George was one of the engines behind Fisher’s best years with the Titans, rushing for over 10,000 yards and 64 touchdowns in his first eight seasons.

Fisher has already gotten to work on bringing some familiar faces to Tennessee State. His son, Brandon Fisher, is reportedly already on board as defensive coordinator.

The reaction to Fisher’s hiring has been mixed. While most people are critical of Fisher as a coach, many people seem to respect Eddie George reaching into the NFL ranks to build his staff.

From multiple reports, I’ve now seen Eddie George has brought in: Jeff Fisher – Special Advisor

Brandon Fisher – Defensive Coordinator

Hue Jackson – Potential Offensive Coordinator I said I wasn’t going to be pessimistic, but I wanted to see how his staff forms. I see you Coach — Justin Credible (@FearlessDeuce) April 12, 2021

But the overwhelming majority of responses are 7-9 jokes – the NFL regular season record Fisher is infamous for attaining in three of his five seasons with the Rams before his firing in 2016.

If they played 16 games they'd be sure to finish 7-9. — Paul MacInnis (Very Stable Genius) (@PaulMacInnis4) April 12, 2021

How dare they announced this April 12th and not July 9th — Justin Galacki (@Galacki) April 12, 2021

Tennessee State have not had a winning season in several years. Perhaps the all-star staff Eddie George is trying to assemble can fix that.

Do you approve of Eddie George and Tennessee State bringing Jeff Fisher on board?