College Football World Reacts To Jeff Fisher News

A closeup of Jeff Fisher on the Rams sideline.NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Jeff Fisher of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the second half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 27, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

After several years out of the NFL, former head coach Jeff Fisher is back in the football world, this time with the Tennessee State Tigers.

Fisher has been hired to serve in an advisory role to help with staff hirings at the FCS program. The move brings him back to Nashville, the city where he led the Tennessee Titans for 14 of his 17 years with the organization.

It also reunites Fisher with former Titans running back Eddie George, who was hired as head coach of the Tigers despite having no prior coaching experience. George was one of the engines behind Fisher’s best years with the Titans, rushing for over 10,000 yards and 64 touchdowns in his first eight seasons.

Fisher has already gotten to work on bringing some familiar faces to Tennessee State. His son, Brandon Fisher, is reportedly already on board as defensive coordinator.

The reaction to Fisher’s hiring has been mixed. While most people are critical of Fisher as a coach, many people seem to respect Eddie George reaching into the NFL ranks to build his staff.

But the overwhelming majority of responses are 7-9 jokes – the NFL regular season record Fisher is infamous for attaining in three of his five seasons with the Rams before his firing in 2016.

Tennessee State have not had a winning season in several years. Perhaps the all-star staff Eddie George is trying to assemble can fix that.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.