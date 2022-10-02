College Football World Reacts To Jenny Dell News

BOSTON - MARCH 12: NESN reporter Jenny Dell checks her hair as she gets ready to do a standup on the parquet floor at the conclusion of the Celtics-Knicks game. The Boston Celtics hosted the New York Knicks in an NBA regular season game at the TD Garden. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

The college football world is defending CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell on Sunday.

Dell, who's in her first year as the lead sideline reporter for CBS' Game of the Week, had a contentious postgame interview with Alabama coach Nick Saban on Saturday.

Alabama narrowly escaped Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

Dell's halftime interview with Saban went viral, too.

Fans have taken to social media to defend Dell for her questioning.

Many are critical of Saban.

"Saban is undefeated against Arkansas and the media,' one fan wrote.

"This dude is a clown," another fan wrote.

"He don't be listening, he just be waiting for his turn to speak," another fan added.

"Jenny Dell is an absolute pros pro. Anyone wanting to be in the business can learn about the business from her and this. She hustles and shines. He is being an ass because his team played poorly. Give me a break. He needs to give it a rest. Good on you Jenny for being a gem," one fan added.

Keep doing your thing, Jenny.