College Football World Reacts To Jenny Dell's Postgame Video

Well played, Jenny Dell.

The CBS Sports sideline reporter had an on-field interview with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel following the Volunteers' upset win over Alabama on Saturday night.

Dell, who's in her first year calling the game of the week for CBS, handed the Tennessee head coach some cigars.

Alabama's players typically smoke cigars after beating Tennessee in the third week of October.

Not this time, though...

That was a pretty fun move by Dell.

"It's so satisfying seeing Alabama lose. Now I know what it's like to root against the Patriots. Lol," one fan joked.

"this was the exact moment when the game became an instant legend. every story needs a satisfying conclusion," another fan wrote.

"Just as Dixieland Delight started up in Neyland. College football, you are perfect," another fan wrote.

It doesn't get much better than that, does it?