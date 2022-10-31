College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh, Mel Tucker News

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines shakes hands with head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh is still fuming over what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Wolverines' win over Michigan State on Saturday night.

A couple of Michigan players were attacked in the tunnel by some Michigan State players. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Michigan State has indefinitely suspended four players involved in the incident, though Harbaugh isn't satisfied.

Michigan's head coach revealed on Monday afternoon that he still hasn't heard from Michigan State coach Mel Tucker.

"Harbaugh said Mel Tucker has not reached out. Said he will not buy excuses about the tunnel or the heated rivalry or listen to any of it," Chris Balas tweeted.

College football fans are anxious to see what will happen moving forward.

"These coaches sit in a recruit’s living room + tell his parents the student athlete will be safe at their school. Is anyone surprised Harbaugh is furious? + I haven't seen a single national commentator who wants to hear about the tunnel or heated exchanges either," one fan tweeted.

"A MAN apologizes. A coach takes responsibility for his team. A leader leads. A coward does not. A loser does not," one fan added.

"Coach Tucker likely worried about potential lawsuits with this mess," one fan wrote.

