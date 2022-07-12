College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Recruiting News

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan is coming off a Big Ten championship season, which featured a College Football Playoff berth, but the Wolverines have had some disappointing misses this offseason.

Most notably, five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who was offered by Michigan after the seventh grade, recently committed to Oregon instead.

"Dante Moore had just finished 7th grade when Jim Harbaugh offered the QB a scholarship and prioritized his recruitment. On Friday, Moore picked Oregon anyway. Can U of M overcome another major recruiting loss? Harbaugh has done it before," Dan Wetzel tweeted.

Michigan fans are optimistic.

"The issue here shouldn't be that he picked Oregon. It should be that a kid going into 8th grade is "offered,"' one fan tweeted.

"People are making a bigger deal than it is. Just because you contacted a kid when they’re 13/14 doesn’t guarantee their NLI. Moore always deemed to be an out of state kid as he got older. Also Gattis moving on didn’t help but that’s splitting hairs," one fan wrote.

Not everyone is, though.

"Not pushing Harbaugh out last year is going to be the worst decision UM ever made. And Harbaugh knew he was going to fail recruiting like this when his best assistants left and he begged for an NFL job," one fan added.

How will Harbaugh and Michigan fare in 2022?