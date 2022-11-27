College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Flag Comments

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Michigan celebrated Saturday's monumental win over Ohio State by planting its flag midfield at Ohio Stadium.

Per The Wolverine's Clayton Selfie, Jim Harbaugh doesn't seem to mind his team's brash statement following a 45-23 victory at The Shoe.

"I want to get that flag and put it in our museum," Harbaugh said.

Some fans think this is part of a rich college football rivalry, and they got a kick out of Harbaugh's comment.

Others, meanwhile, wondered how Harbaugh would have responded to Ohio State players taking the same action in Ann Arbor.

When asked if the planting adds ammunition to the famous rivalry, Harbaugh said there was already plenty of heat surrounding the Big Ten foes.

"I think there's plenty of fuel to the rivalry," Harbaugh said. "There are songs, 'I don't give a damn about the whole state of Michigan.' It's all good. It's been going on for over a century. It's all good."

Harbaugh has good reason to feel on top of the world. Michigan secured a Big Ten Championship Game appearance -- and likely a College Football Playoff Spot -- by notching the program's first win in Columbus since 2000. Michigan had gone a decade without besting Ohio State before earning back-to-back wins.

The Wolverines will look to avoid a letdown when facing Purdue for the Big Ten title Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.