College Football World Reacts To Joe Tessitore’s Awesome Moment

Joe Tessitore had a special moment on Saturday during his call of the Boston College-Clemson game when his son took the field.

Tessitore is one of the most beloved college football announcers. Fans were thrilled when ESPN announced he would be returning to college football this season following a brief stint on Monday Night Football. Tessitore proved why on Saturday.

Joe’s son, John, took the field for Boston College on Saturday. He originally lined up as the holder on a field goal attempt before John went under center, acted as a quarterback and drew the Clemson defense offsides. Joe not only got to watch the play, he had the privilege of calling it from the booth as it happened.

Joe, being the professional he is, remained composed while watching his son fool the Clemson defense. It was an amazing moment. Take a look below.

This was so awesome. Listen to Joe Tessitore on the call while his son John – the BC holder – draws Clemson offsides on a fake field goal attempt, leading to a TD on the next play. You can hear how proud Tess is of his son. What it’s all about 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oexRgM7zzl — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 31, 2020

College football fans are sending in their reactions to Joe Tessitore’s special moment. Take a look at a few of those reactions in the tweets below.

Joe Tessitore barely holding it together while calling his own son drawing the defense offside is a great moment in broadcasting. — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) October 31, 2020

Joe Tessitore calmly calling a giant play by Jon Tessitore. He’s a better man than me. I’d have been kicked off the air. — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) October 31, 2020

Joe Tessitore getting to call that with his son on the field is pretty damn cool. Sports! — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 31, 2020

This is one of the most amazing sports broadcasting moments in recent memory. You could tell the moment meant so much to Joe Tessitore, and how could it not?

But Tess remained composed and professional throughout the entire moment. There’s a reason he’s one of the best in the business.

The Tessitore family will remember Saturday’s special moment for a very long time.