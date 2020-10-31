The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Joe Tessitore’s Awesome Moment

Joe Tessitore during an interview.Joe Tessitore.

Joe Tessitore had a special moment on Saturday during his call of the Boston College-Clemson game when his son took the field.

Tessitore is one of the most beloved college football announcers. Fans were thrilled when ESPN announced he would be returning to college football this season following a brief stint on Monday Night Football. Tessitore proved why on Saturday.

Joe’s son, John, took the field for Boston College on Saturday. He originally lined up as the holder on a field goal attempt before John went under center, acted as a quarterback and drew the Clemson defense offsides. Joe not only got to watch the play, he had the privilege of calling it from the booth as it happened.

Joe, being the professional he is, remained composed while watching his son fool the Clemson defense. It was an amazing moment. Take a look below.

College football fans are sending in their reactions to Joe Tessitore’s special moment. Take a look at a few of those reactions in the tweets below.

This is one of the most amazing sports broadcasting moments in recent memory. You could tell the moment meant so much to Joe Tessitore, and how could it not?

But Tess remained composed and professional throughout the entire moment. There’s a reason he’s one of the best in the business.

The Tessitore family will remember Saturday’s special moment for a very long time.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.