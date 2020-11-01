College Football World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Performance Tonight

Justin Fields entered the 2020 college football season with about as much hype as any player in the country. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback has lived up to it and then some.

No one has been better over the last two weeks than Fields, who has dominated Nebraska and Penn State’s defenses on way to a 2-0 start.

Ohio State thumped the Huskers last week and did the same to the Nittany Lions on Saturday night, winning 38-25. The Buckeyes are clearly the Big Ten’s best team and Fields is a major reason why.

Fields threw for 318 yards on 28 of 34 passing with four touchdowns. He was nearly perfect at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.

The Buckeyes quarterback made several ridiculous plays, including this one, which stands out in a host of notable highlights:

Fields has only played two games so far this season, but he’s quickly emerged as a Heisman Trophy contender. His play is maybe even causing some to think that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is up for some debate.

Justin Fields was spooky good in Ohio State's win over Penn State 👻 ♨️ 28-34 Comp/Att

♨️ 318 Yds

♨️ 4 TDs pic.twitter.com/MmKzBaKc1H — ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2020

We can leave that for another day, though.

For now, Fields is leading an undefeated Ohio State team that very much looks the part of a national title contender. Even former Penn State Nittany Lions star Micah Parsons is impressed.

Justin fields … that’s the tweet 😔 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 1, 2020

Ohio State will look to improve to 3-0 on the season next Saturday against Rutgers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. on BTN.