During halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship, singer Katy Perry debuted her new song “When I’m Gone” with Alesso.

Though we’ve seen halftime performances on TV in the past, Perry’s music video marked the first time ESPN ever dropped a global music video within a live broadcast.

Unsurprisingly, the reactions to Perry’s performance all over the place.

Some fans enjoyed Perry’s music video. Others, however, weren’t so fond of it.

“Just watching Katy Perry dance with a robot dog in a heavily sponsored music video, totally normal college football halftime,” Steve Berman of The Athletic tweeted.

“Nothing says national championship football game like a 4-minute Katy Perry video at halftime,” journalist Mike Ferguson said.

“Why the hell did a Katy Perry music video premiere during a football game,” one fan said.

“Katy Perry made it all worth it,” a different fan tweeted.

Perry is no stranger to the big stage. She was a part of the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show in 2015.

Whether or not you liked the video, it’s fair to say “When I’m Gone” is a catchy song. It just doesn’t necessarily mesh well with an Alabama-Georgia game.