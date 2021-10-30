The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ken Jeong’s College GameDay Appearance

Ken Jeong might have been the best College GameDay guest picker college football fans have seen in years.

ESPN has been criticized for its selection of guest pickers so far this season. Most have been bland, either lacking in football expertise or just pure amusement. The show got back on track when it brought on Bill Walton for the Oregon-UCLA edition last Saturday. Jeong was even better this morning.

Jeong – known for his roles in ‘The Hangover’ trilogy and ‘Community’ – joined Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and the rest the College GameDay crew on Saturday. He was terrific, actually added some unique analysis and sparked plenty of laughs during his segment.

He even took a pretty big comedic risk when talking about his wife while picking the UCLA-Utah game.

“I’m going UCLA because my wife went to UCLA medical school. Shoutout, Tran. You complete me Ho! That’s her last name. Relax, ESPN. How dare you.”

Ken Jeong just became a College GameDay legend. Can he be ESPN’s guest picker every week?

College football fans loved Jeong’s appearance ahead of Saturday’s marquee clash between the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans.

“Can we have @kenjeong every week on @CollegeGameDay!?!? I’m still laughing out loud,” a fan said.

“Ken Jeong is the best guest picker @CollegeGameDay has had all season,” said another.

Take a look at what others are saying about Jeong’s guest appearance.

Thanks for the laughs, Ken Jeong.

ESPN, meanwhile, should seriously consider bring Jeong back on the show.

