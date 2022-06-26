College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit Son Video

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College football runs in the Herbstreit family blood, that is for sure.

Kirk Herbstreit played collegiately at Ohio State, just like his dad, Jim, who captained the 1960 team.

Three of Herbstreit's sons have gone on to play college football and a fourth appears to be on the way.

Kirk Herbstreit's son, a 2025 quarterback recruit, shared a highlight video on Twitter.

Chase Herbstreit is a class of 2025 quarterback recruit out of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Herbstreit is a proud father.

"Proud of the work you’re putting in bud. Keep grinding!" he tweeted.

College football fans are already hoping to land a commitment from Chase Herbstreit.

"Kirk he’s coming to Georgia right?" one fan wondered.

"He’s coming to Clemson right? Family tradition!" another fan wondered.

"Saint X QB to PSU again? We know you love us Kirk/Chase," one fan added.

"Future Buckeye?" one fan added.

Chase Herbstreit still has three years of high school remaining, but he could have college potential.