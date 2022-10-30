College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Bold Admission

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was on the call of Saturday night's Tennessee vs. Kentucky game.

Neyland Stadium was absolutely hyped for the primetime game.

Herbstreit was impressed.

"Cover the whole country-Neyland Stadium is as HYPED as any stadium I’ve been in. This @Vol_Football offense is terrifying but don’t sleep on that defense-played their best game of the year. But the stadium-game ops-crowd-and the passion is INSANE. It’s ON next week in Athens!" he tweeted.

"Still thinking about Neyland this morning. The brick around the stadium-inside the tunnel with the banners-the stadium is massive but has like a “friendly confines” kind of feel where it doesn’t seem as big as it is-throw in the passion and game ops-just incredible!"

College football fans are impressed.

"The best thing Danny White has done in Knoxville is obviously hiring Josh Heupel. The second best thing he’s done is updating the atmosphere in Neyland from a dull, outdated vibe to the most intense, electric environment in modern college football. Well done…" one fan tweeted.

"Can confirm. Neyland was rocking. Glad to be a small part of it," one fan added.

"We've known this all along..." one fan added.

"Honestly it's a little scary when even Kirk is saying nice things about Tennessee football," another fan wrote.

Next week's Georgia vs. Tennessee game should be a fun one.