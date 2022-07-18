College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Bold Prediction

Kirk Herbstreit.

How many college football "power" conferences are we going to end up with?

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit thinks the number could be three.

"There's a good chance we're gonna end up with three power conferences."

The Big Ten and the SEC will clearly be two of those conferences. But who will be the third?

The ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 will all be competing.

"The answer to all of college football’s problems is promotion and relegation," one fan suggested.

"Only two will actually be powerful," another fan added.

"Herbie is spot on here. Most of the ACC in peril (FSU, Clemson, Miami will find a spot), UNC & UVA possible, but honing have to form FBS Lite!" one fan added.

Which three do you think it'll be?