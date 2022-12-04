College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Controversial Rankings

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his final College Football Playoff rankings on Sunday morning.

They're a bit controversial.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst has TCU staying at No. 3, despite the Big 12 Championship Game loss. He also has Alabama just out of the field.

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State

Herbstreit admitted he wouldn't be surprised if two of his teams are flipped by the committee.

"(Not real sure how they’ll handle 3 & 4-could be flipped)," he admitted on Twitter.

College football fans have taken to social media to react to the rankings.

"How? Does head to head not mean anything?" one fan wondered.

"I don’t get this……Job of committee is to put best 4 teams in the Playoff, so if TCU & Bama play who wins?" another fan added.

"Rewarding Ohio state to play a team they already lost to in the regular season but punishing USC for it seems ironic. Regardless, I think this is accurate," another fan added.

"Oh come on!!! Stop with the Bama bias! Tennessee should be ranked ahead of Bama!!! Take off your crimson shades Kirk! They look pathetic on you!" another fan wrote.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will come out at noon E.T. on ESPN.