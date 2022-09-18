College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings

Kirk Herbstreit.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit updated his personal rankings this week.

Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama continue to appear to be a cut above the rest in the college football world.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst appears to feel similarly.

Herbstreit's top six teams right now are:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Oklahoma USC

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Herbstreit's personal rankings.

"Tennessee and Penn State should be on your radar, too," one fan wrote.

"Michigan? Get serious. Who have they played?" one fan added on social media.

"If that is your argument, then there should be no ranking for the first 3-4 weeks. Almost all of the top 10 teams play easy teams in the beginning. I don't understand why ppl keep saying this...it's not a new concept," another fan responded.

"Penn State is the most impressive team in the Big," another fan suggested.

The new college football top 25 polls were released earlier on Sunday.