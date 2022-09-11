College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Week 2 Rankings

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings for Week 2 of the 2022 regular season.

The longtime college football analyst released his new college football top four plus two on Sunday morning.

Week 2 was an eventful one, with Notre Dame and Texas A&M both suffering shocking upset losses at home. Alabama, meanwhile, narrowly escaped with a win against Texas.

Here's his latest top six:

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Michigan USC Clemson

It's a pretty fair top six.

"This is how it should be," one fan wrote.

"I can half way support this… only because Georgia hasn’t played anyone with true talent," one fan added.

"Kirk real question here, how do you put An Ohio St team who only beat ND by 11 at home and then go on to lose to Marshall over Bama? Bama was in a hostile environment. Got exposed and still won the game. Gotta mean something," one fan added.

"USC has played Rice and Stanford. Their defense is still suspect. They aren’t Top 10," one fan added.

It's only Week 2, so no one has truly proven themselves yet. Still, it's a pretty fair top six.

The official new Top 25s will come out later on Sunday.