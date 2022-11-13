College Football World Reacts To Kristen Saban's Warning

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife Terry after beating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The daughter of legendary Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban appeared to have a warning for the fan base and the rest of the college football world.

This season, the Saban family has had to deal with questions like, "Is the dynasty over?" "Is the head coach losing a step?" "Will Alabama no longer be this dominant?"

But while the Crimson Tide are likely out of this year's College Football Playoff race, don't count them out of national title contention in 2023 and beyond.

Nick's daughter, Kristen, had quite the message for the fan base on social media.

"Appreciate what you HAVE before it turns into what you HAD," she wrote on Instagram. "Read that again."

Was that a message for the Alabama fan base? It's safe to say it could be.

It's a strong, appropriate message from the daughter of the legendary head coach.

Don't forget to appreciate what you have because you'll miss it when you're gone.

"I am a proud Tide fan and I stand behind Coach Saban! We (Alabama fans) have become spoiled! Coach Saban is the BEST thing that ever happened to this program, PERIOD! I can't say that I agree with the offensive and defensive coordinators, but people better leave Nick Saban alone!" one fan tweeted.

"Most bama fans never knew about that Shula days since they’re mainly bandwagon fans," one fan added.

"Like I say people rushed the field when Tennessee won. Bama still owns Tennessee one game doesn't say anything. Also one bad year and everyone thinks bama is gone nope. When we play a ranked team and win we don't rush the field. Just remember we will be back next year," another fan added.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Alabama got back on track this week, as the Crimson Tide topped Ole Miss.

Perhaps the Nick Saban-led team can claw its way back into national title contention in 2023.