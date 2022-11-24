College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Decision

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin isn't going anywhere.

According to a report from On3, the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach is planning on sticking with the program.

Kiffin has been linked to the Auburn Tigers job. However, he reportedly plans on staying at Ole Miss.

From the report:

Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something significantly changes, he’s planning on staying as the head coach of the Rebels, sources tell On3 and OM Spirit.

It comes in the midst of Kiffin being widely viewed as the favorite to be the next head coach for Auburn, which is in search of a replacement for Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Halloween during his second season as the Tigers’ coach.

Rejoice, Ole Miss fans.

College football fans are excited.

"Ok!! Now that the 🪲has been potentially squashed.. Can we MOVE ON please? We have an Egg Bowl to win later today!" one fan wrote.

"I don't know what is funnier that he needed to call a meeting to tell his players he wasn't bailing on them or that he told them to their faces he might change his mind better comes along," one fan added.

"After reading the wording of this, this is what made OM fans so hopeful last night? Y’all got the “just a friend” speech and went to bed smiling," one fan wrote.

"Would love this to be true but I don’t think anyone knows anything…" another fan added.

Kiffin and Ole Miss are scheduled to take on Mississippi State on Thursday night.