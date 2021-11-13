College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin’s GameDay Appearance

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin didn’t just appear on ESPN’s College GameDay this Saturday, he stole the show.

Since this weekend’s episode took place in Oxford, the College GameDay crew had Kiffin on for a few segments. The first hilarious comment he made occurred while Desmond Howard was breaking down the way Ole Miss schemes its wide receivers open.

After Howard showed a clever play from the Rebels, Kiffin jokingly said “That’s actually our first place of the game today.”

Kiffin then took a jab at Tennessee’s fan base when revealing his pick for this afternoon’s Georgia-Tennessee game. Earlier this season, Volunteers fans threw objects at Kiffin when he made his return to Neyland Stadium.

“Kirby Smart called me this week,” Kiffin told the College GameDay crew. “He said ‘We got to play at Tennessee. What’s it like going into Neyland Stadium?’ I said, ‘It is a very dangerous place to play.'”

Lane Kiffin is the funniest football coach ever pic.twitter.com/kb8lP7sIVd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 13, 2021

Judging by the college football world’s reaction to Kiffin’s performance today, they wouldn’t mind seeing him on College GameDay more often moving forward.

“I’d be more than ok making Lane Kiffin a permanent part of the GameDay panel,” ESPN’s Brooke Pryor tweeted.

I’d be more than ok making Lane Kiffin a permanent part of the GameDay panel. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 13, 2021

“What HC besides Lane Kiffin would be the ‘guest picker’ he’s got STONES,” Tim Brando of Fox Sports tweeted. “Love the Lane Train.”

What HC besides @Lane_Kiffin would be the “guest picker” he’s got STONES! Love the Lane Train👍🏈 — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) November 13, 2021

“Lane Kiffin is too damn entertaining,” Adam Silverstein of CBS Sports said. “Going to have a long TV career when he’s done coaching.”

Lane Kiffin is too damn entertaining. Going to have a long TV career when he's done coaching. — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) November 13, 2021

Hopefully for the Rebels, Kiffin’s coaching performance tonight goes as well as his appearance on TV.

Kickoff for the Ole Miss-TexasA&M game is at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.