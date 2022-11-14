College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's 'Mom' Quote

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin found a creative way to criticize the officiating from Saturday's game against Alabama.

Speaking to reporters, via That SEC Podcast's Michael Bratton, the Ole Miss coach said he called Jaxson Dart's mom after the game to apologize.

"She mentioned it’s a shame her son gets treated different based on what SEC program that he’s at on game day and protected different," Kiffin recalled.

He then clarified that those were her words to avoid a fine.

Fans were amused by Kiffin's anecdote and happy he called out the SEC for perceived inconsistent calls favoring the Crimson Tide.

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner grabbed Dart's facemask so hard that his helmet fell off and his body contorted. While that drew a 15-yard penalty, Turner wasn't penalized when shoving Dart's head to the ground while the quarterback was already down.

Brad Logan of 247Sports pointed to that play when calling SEC officiating "broken." Kiffin thanked him when re-tweeting the post.

Kiffin might have made up the story about calling Dart's mom to attribute his criticism to someone else. Either way, he got his point across in an amusing fashion.