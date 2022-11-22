College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Rumored Decision

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Has Lane Kiffin made a decision on his future?

According to a report on Monday night, the Ole Miss head coach is planning to step down, with his eyes on the Auburn head coaching job.

"Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to become the Tigers next head coach, according to sources Sources say the Tigers haven’t officially offered the job to anyone yet. So Lane to Auburn is happening. Story soon," Jon Sokoloff tweeted.

The report has yet to be confirmed. Still, it's sparking a lot of traction on Monday night.

"If this is true, you can’t let him coach the game. Right?" one fan wrote.

"The transfer portal is bad for college sports. Players need to stick with their commitments. Don’t run to the next thing. Oh wait," one fan wrote.

"Think springing this from a Starkville CBS affiliate just three days before the Egg Bowl is an important fact to consider, and that literally no one else is reporting it? Either Sokoloff is trolling, is a hack, or Jimmy Sexton is getting an early jump on that Christmas bonus," one fan added.

"lane is gonna annoy saban into retirement," Bomani Jones tweeted.

Kiffin is currently scheduled to coach Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night.

We'll likely find out soon what's true and what's not.