College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Son's Message

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

If nothing else, Lane Kiffin is an absolute master at using social media.

He's not afraid to poke fun at himself, or members of his own family. Today, Kiffin called out his son Knox for sending a message to Mississippi State's Will Rogers ahead of the Egg Bowl in an attempt to get the quarterback's towel after the game this week.

"Knox. Talking to the enemy. West coast kid …," Kiffin wrote, sharing a screenshot of his son's DM to Rogers.

Like so many things Kiffin does on the internet, this tweet has drawn plenty of reaction from the general public.

"Maybe this is a subliminal message to Ole Miss that he has been talking to the enemy too?" one Twitter user wrote, referring to the rumors about Kiffin leaving for Auburn.

"I get it. Despite the rivalry it’s easy to like @Wrogers__2 and @Coach_Leach," an Ole Miss fan added.

"So much irony, considering what we all know is coming after the Egg Bowl and another SEC opponent," said another Ole Miss fan hinting at Kiffin possibly looking to go elsewhere.

"No one is safe from Lane, not even his own kid," joked the Barstool College Football Show, which just wanted to have some fun with the situation.

Ole Miss (8-3) will meet 7-4 Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Will it be Kiffin's final home game in Oxford?