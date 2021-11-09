College Football World Reacts To Latest Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to land one of the biggest openings in college football this year.

According to a report, Sanders has interviewed for the TCU gig. The Horned Frogs parted ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson earlier this month and are in need of a new head coach.

Sanders has been coaching at Jackson State for two years now. The Tigers went 4-3 in Coach Prime’s first season. This season, Jackson State is 8-1, its only loss being a 5-point defeat to Louisiana-Monroe.

“Prime Time” is loved by his players and is excellent on the recruiting trail. It’s probably only a matter of time before he takes the jump to Division-I. Could TCU pull the trigger? It may be trending that way.

“Don’t count out Coach Prime. Deion Sanders is squarely in the mix at TCU,” Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Coach Deion Sanders in the Big 12? Sign us up.

College football fans love the idea, as well.

These are facts. Deion Sanders is a prime time candidate for the TCU jo https://t.co/FgvORXOed7 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 9, 2021

Others aren’t sure it’d be a good idea for TCU, but it’d definitely be entertaining.

This would fantastic for me and the media but bad for TCU. https://t.co/Z8a4XMJ3cy — Jake Lebahn (@JakeLebahn) November 9, 2021

IMO not a good fit. Prime, trust me. Stay right where you are- keep serving the HBCU community where your impact will be appreciated. @DeionSanders — D. Jakobi (@kobi_frog) November 9, 2021

One of the big pulls for a school like TCU is it’s Division-I football. Deion Sanders is loyal to HBCU programs, though. It’ll be interesting to see how this turns out.

The Horned Frogs could probably hire a much-more qualified candidate. But the lure of hiring an NFL legend may be too great to pass down.