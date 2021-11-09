The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Latest Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders laughs during a Super Bowl media spot.DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Deion Sanders looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to land one of the biggest openings in college football this year.

According to a report, Sanders has interviewed for the TCU gig. The Horned Frogs parted ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson earlier this month and are in need of a new head coach.

Sanders has been coaching at Jackson State for two years now. The Tigers went 4-3 in Coach Prime’s first season. This season, Jackson State is 8-1, its only loss being a 5-point defeat to Louisiana-Monroe.

“Prime Time” is loved by his players and is excellent on the recruiting trail. It’s probably only a matter of time before he takes the jump to Division-I. Could TCU pull the trigger? It may be trending that way.

“Don’t count out Coach Prime. Deion Sanders is squarely in the mix at TCU,” Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Coach Deion Sanders in the Big 12? Sign us up.

College football fans love the idea, as well.

Others aren’t sure it’d be a good idea for TCU, but it’d definitely be entertaining.

One of the big pulls for a school like TCU is it’s Division-I football. Deion Sanders is loyal to HBCU programs, though. It’ll be interesting to see how this turns out.

The Horned Frogs could probably hire a much-more qualified candidate. But the lure of hiring an NFL legend may be too great to pass down.

