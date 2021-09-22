College Football World Reacts To Latest Expansion News

The College Football Playoff may ultimately be expanded, but the momentum that was building toward opening the event up to more teams is slowing down.

Earlier today, Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, announced that there are still issues that need to be worked out before there can be a vote to expand from four teams to 12.

“The College Football Playoff management committee met in Dallas today to discuss the possible expansion of the playoffs,” Hancock said in a statement. “As the committee moves forward, there remains issues to be discussed. …

“As we said in June when the 12-team playoff was proposed, that was the first step in a long process. It is vital that all issues be fully explored and addressed.”

The conference commissioners will meet in Chicago next week as scheduled, while the CFP Board of Managers will conduct business virtually. Obviously, there is still hope that expansion will occur, but as Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger writes, there’s plenty of red tape to cut through before that can happen.

In the meantime, here’s a look at what the buzz has been about the topic around the college football world.

If we had to guess, eventually we’ll get a 12-team playoff field. But some concessions will likely have to be made regarding location of games, television rights or other factors in order for all sides to come together and agree on a path forward.

Hopefully next week’s meetings are productive.