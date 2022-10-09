College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Decision News

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Lee Corso during The AdvoCare Showdown at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN once again held Lee Corso off "College GameDay" on Saturday, as the longtime college football analyst continues to deal with an illness.

While Corso remains off the long-running college football pregame show, many fans can't help but wonder if this is a serious changing of the guard for the Worldwide Leader.

ESPN hired Pat McAfee to a full-time "College GameDay" role earlier this year. It certainly feels like the Worldwide Leader is putting more of an emphasis on McAfee and less of an emphasis on Corso.

Perhaps it's finally time for a major change.

Not everyone loves it, though.

"They’re already starting to phase out Corso for McAfee. Go ahead and throw the whole show away," one fan wrote.

Others, meanwhile, have seen it coming.

"Yeah College GameDay is preparing to phase Lee Corso out," one fan predicted.

"Is Lee Corso genuinely unwell or is ESPN just trying to phase him out? Genuinely wouldn't be surprised if the latter," another fan wrote.

"Corso is a legend but as a broadcaster he appears lost sometimes now. It's for the best to phase him out and move on. You can't replace the charm of the character he brought to the show but perhaps McAfee can bring a different energy," one fan added.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN's College GameDay Analysts Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, pose for a photo during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN's "College GameDay" airs weekly leading up to the 12 p.m. E.T. games every Saturday.