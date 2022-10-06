College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 25: ESPN television personality Lee Corso watches the Ohio State Buckeyes play the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 25, 2008 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend.

Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show.

Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.

ESPN "College GameDay" host Rece Davis shared an update on Corso's status this morning.

“He’s doing much better. I talked to him on Sunday. He’s back home in Orlando and feeling much, much better,” Davis said, via On3 Sports. “He just woke up Saturday morning and had a little dizziness and so forth. They checked him out and he was feeling better by Saturday afternoon. (He) was really ready to go home quicker than they let him but the great doctors at Clemson took care of him, looked after him. Now he’s back home in Orlando.”

Fans continue to be concerned about the legendary college football analyst, though.

"We all love LC and have enjoyed every minute of him on Gameday, but its time," one fan wrote.

Corso, though, is reportedly all set for Saturday.

“While I was talking to our producer yesterday, LC was calling him and wanting to know what topics were in the show that he needed to prepare for. So he’s feeling much better," Davis said.

With Corso out last weekend, Pat McAfee took on a bigger role with the show.

ESPN's "College GameDay" airs every Saturday morning in the fall leading up to the 12 p.m. games.

It'll be at Kansas for the first time this weekend.