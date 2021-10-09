The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance Today

A closeup of Lee Corso.COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 25: ESPN television personality Lee Corso watches the Ohio State Buckeyes play the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 25, 2008 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso once again dominated the headlines on Saturday morning as football fans tuned in to ESPN’s College GameDay.

Corso is a beloved figure on college football’s biggest pre-game show – along with Kirk Herbstreit, of course. The former college football coach always ends the show with his “headgear” pick, which fans wait three hours for.

He’s easily the biggest star of the show, even into his mid 80’s.

As has become customary over the first few weeks of the college football season, Kirk Herbstreit gave a behind the scenes look at Lee Corso gearing up for Saturday’s show.

College football fans love seeing the relationship Corso and Herbstreit have built over the years.

“Your relationship to LC is so evident and beautiful! I hope you continue to give us these scenes with him. For those of us who literally have grown up with him apart of every Fall Saturday morning we can’t fathom the day you and him aren’t side by side laughing us through GameDay,” one fan said

Earlier this morning, fans watched as Corso faked out the nation by throwing the Horns Down.

He immediately flipped those horns right-side up and put the Longhorns head on for his headgear pick.

Check it out.

Usually known as the kiss of death, Corso’s pick seems to be working out pretty well thus far. The Longhorns jumped out to a 14-0 lead over Oklahoma in the first two minutes of Saturday’s game.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.