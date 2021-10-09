College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance Today

ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso once again dominated the headlines on Saturday morning as football fans tuned in to ESPN’s College GameDay.

Corso is a beloved figure on college football’s biggest pre-game show – along with Kirk Herbstreit, of course. The former college football coach always ends the show with his “headgear” pick, which fans wait three hours for.

He’s easily the biggest star of the show, even into his mid 80’s.

As has become customary over the first few weeks of the college football season, Kirk Herbstreit gave a behind the scenes look at Lee Corso gearing up for Saturday’s show.

“Hey when do I get paid for this??” 😂😂😂 LC is THE MAN!!!! pic.twitter.com/M0MVoKJDDa — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 9, 2021

College football fans love seeing the relationship Corso and Herbstreit have built over the years.

“Your relationship to LC is so evident and beautiful! I hope you continue to give us these scenes with him. For those of us who literally have grown up with him apart of every Fall Saturday morning we can’t fathom the day you and him aren’t side by side laughing us through GameDay,” one fan said

Earlier this morning, fans watched as Corso faked out the nation by throwing the Horns Down.

God bless Lee Corso 😂 pic.twitter.com/LDZ1G9gEEh — Amie Just 👻🎃 (@Amie_Just) October 9, 2021

He immediately flipped those horns right-side up and put the Longhorns head on for his headgear pick.

Check it out.

Lee Corso picks the Longhorns! pic.twitter.com/H8KIIR0G92 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 9, 2021

Usually known as the kiss of death, Corso’s pick seems to be working out pretty well thus far. The Longhorns jumped out to a 14-0 lead over Oklahoma in the first two minutes of Saturday’s game.